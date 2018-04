A file picture shows Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, former chief of staff to US Vice President Dick Cheney, leave a federal court in Washington, DC, United States, March 6, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/Shawn Thew

A file picture shows Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, former chief of staff to US Vice President Dick Cheney, leave a federal court in Washington, DC, United States, June 5, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/Stefan Zaklin

A file picture shows Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, former chief of staff to US Vice President Dick Cheney, arrive at a federal court in Washington, DC, United States, March 2, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/Stefan Zaklin

US President Donald Trump issued a full pardon Friday to Lewis "Scooter" Libby, who was convicted of revealing the identity of an undercover CIA agent while serving as chief of staff to then-Vice President Dick Cheney in 2001-2005.

"I don't know Mr. Libby," President Trump said, "but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life."