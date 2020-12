Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort departs the federal court house after a status hearing in Washington, DC, USA, 14 February 2018 (reissued 24 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW ALTERNATE CROP

Roger Stone, former advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, leaves for the day from his trial at DC Federal District Court in Washington, DC, USA, 06 November 2019 (reissued 24 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Paul Manafort (C), President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, arrives for an arraignment hearing on mortgage fraud charges in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 27 June 2019 (reissued 24 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The United States’ outgoing president Donald Trump on Wednesday granted full pardons to Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and longtime advisor Roger Stone.

All three are included on a list of 29 people pardoned by Trump, who on Tuesday had granted clemency to another 20 people in an apparent pre-Christmas campaign to reward loyalists before he leaves office. EFE-EPA