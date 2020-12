US forces stand guard at Al-Nisoor Square, which witnessed the killing of at least 11 Iraqis when Blackwater guards escorting US embassy officials opened fire in a Baghdad neighbourhood in Iraq on 24 September 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED JALIL

Attorney Alex Van Der Zwaan (C) walks out of the DC Federal Courthouse after being sentenced to 30 days in prison for making false statements to federal investigators in Washington, DC, USA, 03 April 2018 (reissued 22 December 2020).

Outgoing United States president Donald Trump granted clemency to 20 people on Tuesday, including two convicted over the Russia inquiry, three former Republican congressmen implicated in corruption, and four Blackwater guards convicted in relation to the killing of Iraqi civilians.

The White House announced Trump granted full pardons to 15 people, and commuted all or part of the sentences of another five. EFE-EPA