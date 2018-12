Former US President George H. W. Bush jokes with the media in Helsinki, Finland, Sep 30, 2002 (reissued Dec 1, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMMO MÄNTYLÄ

US President Donald Trump is seen during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

United States President Donald Trump paid tribute early Saturday to former President George H.W. Bush following his death, saying that he guided the nation and the world to a victorious end to the Cold War.

"With sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War," Trump said in a joint statement with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.