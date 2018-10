US Defense Secretary James Mattis speaks with reporters at the Pentagon on Oct. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesse

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired Army general, is "sort of a Democrat" and may step down as defense chief.

"It could be that he is" planning to leave the administration, Trump said, as per the excerpt of the transcript of an interview given to CBS's "60 Minutes," to be broadcast later on Sunday.