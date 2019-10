President Donald Trump signs an executive order to create a commission to investigate the causes of crime after addressing the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago on 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

President Donald Trump said Monday that the first phase of a trade pact with China could be signed "ahead of schedule," adding that the aim is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and sign the accord at the APEC summit in Chile next month.

"We are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal, we'll call it Phase One but it's a very big portion," he told reporters shortly before departing for Chicago to participate in a political event.