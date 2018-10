Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador participates in a rally in Mexico City on Sept. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

President Donald Trump on Wednesday telephoned Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and assured him they will work well together, the US leader said in a Twitter post.

"Just spoke to President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico. Great call, we will work well together!" tweeted Trump.