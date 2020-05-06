President Donald Trump walks from the White House in Washington before departing for Phoenix, Arizona on 05 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas/ABACA / POOL

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that it is planning to dismantle its Coronavirus Task Force, which would leave the Donald Trump administration without a centralized crisis management team at a moment when experts are warning that the number of Covid-19 deaths could double over the coming three months.

It is expected that the response team, which includes respected health experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, will gradually scale back its activities over the next month and finally distribute its responsibilities among assorted government agencies, Vice President Mike Pence said.