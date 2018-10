President Donald Trump confirmed on Oct. 30, 2018, that he plans to put an end to what he called the "ridiculous" law that grants citizenship to all children born in US territory, even though the 14th Amendment to the Constitution states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States ... with all of those benefits," Trump said in an interview with the online daily Axios.