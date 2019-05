President Donald Trump (c) meets with US farmers at the White House on May 23, 2019, to announce a second aid package valued at $16 billion to help alleviate problems for agricultural producers caused by the trade war with China. EFE-EPA / KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

President Donald Trump on Thursday approved a second aid package for US farmers, this one for $16 billion, with the aim of alleviating the effects of his trade war with China.

"We will ensure our farmers get the relief they need and very, very quickly," Trump said at a meeting with agricultural producers at the White House.