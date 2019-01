Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2-R) walks to her office following a conference meeting in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to members of the news media during a meeting on immigration policy; with members of the Trump administration and conservative leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States announced Wednesday that he will postpone his annual State of the Union speech until the end of the partial government shutdown which is currently on its 34th day.

"I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber," tweeted Donald Trump.