Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds press briefing on explosion at the Tax Agency, in the Mirror Hall at Christiansborg, Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIP DAVALI DENMARK OUT

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Klaus Iohannis, Romania's president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, Aug. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harrer / POOL

Washington, Aug 20 (efe-epa).– The president of the United States on Tuesday postponed a meeting scheduled for early September with Denmark’s prime minister after the Scandinavian leader said Greenland was not for sale.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Donald Trump said on Twitter.