Washington, Aug 20 (efe-epa).– The president of the United States on Tuesday postponed a meeting scheduled for early September with Denmark’s prime minister after the Scandinavian leader said Greenland was not for sale.
“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Donald Trump said on Twitter.