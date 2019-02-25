President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he was "delaying" raising tariffs on hundreds of Chinese import products, a hike that had been scheduled for March 1, due to the "substantial progress" being made in the bilateral trade talks being held in Washington.

"I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues," Trump said on his Twitter account.