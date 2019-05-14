Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban speaks to the media as he meets with US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he meets with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

President Trump offered praise on Monday for Hungary's controversial prime minister during the European leader's first White House visit in more than 20 years, describing him as a highly respected figure who has done what he must to keep his country safe, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has drawn international criticism for his views, was the first foreign leader to endorse Mr. Trump's candidacy for president in 2016. But he is the last central European leader to receive an invitation because the U.S. administration saw him as politically contentious.