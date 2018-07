US President Donald Trump (r) and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (l) hold a press conference at the White House on July 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump (r) and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (l) hold a press conference at the White House on July 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump (r) and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (l) shake hands a joint press conference at the White House on July 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump on Monday praised the "very firm" immigration policy of the new Italian government and said that "a lot of other countries in Europe should be doing it also."

"I agree very much what you're doing with respect to migration and illegal immigration, and even legal immigration," said Trump in his remarks welcoming Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to the White House.