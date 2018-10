US Capitol Police detain protestors who occupied the East Front steps of the US Capitol before the US Senate votes on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Unites States President Donald J. Trump tells of Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed while speaking to supporters at a rally in Topeka, Kansas, USA, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

(FILE) - Federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh listens to US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) announce him as his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jul. 9, 2018.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about the pending confirmation vote for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he departs for Topeka, Kansas, from the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL

The president of the United States has praised Brett Kavanaugh, his nominee for the Supreme Court, who was sworn in to his new position on the country’s top court on Saturday after a Senate vote.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for a rally in Kansas, Donald Trump reiterated his support for Kavanaugh, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault.