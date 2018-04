Central American migrants wait in line for food during their stay in Matias Romero town, in Oaxaca state, Mexico, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

President Donald Trump praised Mexico and its "strong immigration laws" on Thursday for breaking up the Central American migrant caravan, helping avoid a "giant scene at our border."

"The Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border," Trump wrote on Twitter.