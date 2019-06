US President Donald Trump (R) speaks to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman (L), during the official family picture at a cultural event at the Osaka Geihinkan, during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Japanese Prime Mnister Shinzo Abe delivers an opening speech next to US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a side-event on digital economy on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud during the Leaders family photograph at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The United States president on Saturday called the Saudi crown prince a “friend,” and ignored numerous questions about whether he planned to discuss the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

During a working breakfast on the second day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Donald Trump described Mohamed bin Salman as a "friend of mine" and congratulated him for his work, as well as highlighting that "Saudi Arabia is a good purchaser of American products.”