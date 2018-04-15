President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his use of the term "mission accomplished" following the attack using 105 missiles against three of the Syrian regime's chemical-related facilities.

"The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term 'Mission Accomplished,'" he tweeted Sunday morning in response by media criticism. "I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!"