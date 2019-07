President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump walk down the Colonnade of the West Wing of the White House on July 22, 2019, after returning from paying their respects to late US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens as he lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL

President Donald Trump said Monday that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had shown restraint in the face of the mass protests in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill that critics contend would allow Beijing to target dissidents and human rights activists.

"I think that President Xi of China has acted responsibly, very responsibly," Trump told reporters at the White House, where he welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.