US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the press as he departs The White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 March 2018. EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, USA, 10 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, USA, 10 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

The President of the United States predicted Saturday that the talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be "a tremendous success," while praising China's collaboration.

"I think North Korea is going to go very well. I think we will have tremendous success," Trump told reporters when he departed the White House before taking part in an event at Moon Township in western Pennsylvania.