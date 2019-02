Vietnamese children wave Vietnamese and US flags before the arrival of US President Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019, ahead of the second US-North Korea Summit. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) at the Government office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019, ahead of the second US-North Korea Summit. EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

People along the road wave US and Vietnamese flags as a convoy with US President Donald J. Trump leaves Government Office after his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phuc, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019, ahead of the second US-North Korea Summit. EPA/STRINGER -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong (R) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019, ahead the second summit between US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

The president of the United States and his Vietnamese counterpart on Wednesday oversaw the sale of 100 Boeing 737-Max aircraft to the Vietnamese airline VietJet and signed other economic agreements in the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

A US official told reporters that Donald Trump and Nguyen Phu Trong signed deals worth $21 billion, which also included VietJet's purchase of 215 engines manufactured by American companies CFM and General Electric.