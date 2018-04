Nikki Haley, the United States' Permanent Representative to the United Nations, addresses an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Vassily Nebenzia (C), Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, addresses an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A Volunteer of White Helmets yells towards the ambulances as they search for survivors after an explosion in the city of Idleb, Syria, 09 April 2018. At least 16 people were killed, and more than 100 people were injured. The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with his new National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) as he speaks with the media before a meeting with his military leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump speaks with the media before a meeting with his military leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump speaks with the media before a meeting with his military leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, 09 April 2018. Trump said he will decide in the next few days whether the US will respond militarily for the reported chemical weapons attack in Syria. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The President of the United States vowed Monday to forcefully respond to the alleged chemical attack in Syria, and said he would make a decision "tonight or very shortly after" on what measures Washington would take against Syria.

"We have a lot of options militarily, and we'll be letting you know pretty soon. Probably after the fact," Donald Trump told reporters during the meeting with senior military officials on the situation in Syria at the White House.