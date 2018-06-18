President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the National Space Council at the White House on June 18, 2018, in which he discussed his view of illegal immigration to the US. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his anti-immigration discourse on Monday by promising that the country will not become a "migrant camp" amid the swelling controversy over the administration's separating children from their parents after they have illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

"I say, very strongly, it's the Democrats fault," Trump said in a speech before the National Space Council at the White House. "The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility."