President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he intends to reduce the US federal budget deficit by cutting financing to every government agency and department by 5 percent.
"I'm going to ask each of you to come back with a 5 percent cut for our next meeting, I think you'll all be able to do it ... Get rid of the fat, get rid of the waste. ... It will have a huge impact," Trump told the Cabinet at the White House, adding that he would be willing to allow "special exemptions" for one or two departments but some might have to undergo cuts larger than 5 percent.