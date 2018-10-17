President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Oct. 17, 2018, to announce that he is asking his Cabinet to provide plans to cut 5 percent of their department's budgets to help reduce the federal deficit. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens to President Donald Trump (not shown) speaking in a White House Cabinet meeting on Oct. 17, 2018, in which the president announced that he is asking his Cabinet to provide plans to cut 5 percent of their department's budgets to help reduce the federal deficit. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Oct. 17, 2018, to announce that he is asking his Cabinet to provide plans to cut 5 percent of their department's budgets to help reduce the federal deficit. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Oct. 17, 2018, to announce that he is asking his Cabinet to provide plans to cut 5 percent of their department's budgets to help reduce the federal deficit. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he intends to reduce the US federal budget deficit by cutting financing to every government agency and department by 5 percent.

"I'm going to ask each of you to come back with a 5 percent cut for our next meeting, I think you'll all be able to do it ... Get rid of the fat, get rid of the waste. ... It will have a huge impact," Trump told the Cabinet at the White House, adding that he would be willing to allow "special exemptions" for one or two departments but some might have to undergo cuts larger than 5 percent.