US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

Anti-government protesters carry US national flags and placards that appeal to President Trump to 'liberate Hong Kong' during a rally at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL CANDELA

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows military and security vehicles parked in the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, in Shenzhen, China, Aug. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/SATELLITE IMAGE ©2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES - The watermark may not be removed/cropped HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of the United States suggested Wednesday a meeting with his Chinese counterpart to discuss Hong Kong, which has seen weeks of ongoing anti-government protests.

“I know President Xi (Jinping) of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a 'tough business,'" Donald Trump said on his Twitter account.