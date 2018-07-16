People gathered to welcome US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Helsinki Airport, in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN

The presidents of the United States and Russia will hold on Monday their first official summit in Helsinki, in which the leaders are expected to address issues including conflicts in Syria and the Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and the alleged interference of Moscow in the 2016 United States elections.

The summit is scheduled to start at 1.20 pm local time (10.20 GMT) at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki with a private meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, accompanied by interpreters. The meeting will last about one-and-a-half hours.