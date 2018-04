US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (L) hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) at the end of a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump (R) walks off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEN CEDENO

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (L) shake hands while holding a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States president on Saturday attacked the European Union over what he perceives as an unfair trade relationship, saying the block was established to take advantage of the US.

Donald Trump was speaking to supporters at an election campaign-style rally near Detroit, Michigan.