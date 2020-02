US President Donald Trump (C) delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 04 February 2020. EFE-EPA/LEAH MILLIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (C) greets lawmakers after delivering his State of the Union address in the US House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 04 February 2020. EFE-EPA/LEAH MILLIS

US President Donald J. Trump (R) delivers his State of the Union address in the US House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 04 February 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Trump brags about his wall, backs Guaido as president of Venezuela in SOTU speech

United States President Donald Trump tended his hand to Iran and said Tuesday during his State of the Union address that the relationship between the two countries depends only on Tehran.

Trump said US sanctions are hurting the Iranian economy and that his country could prevent this, adding that relieving the pressure on Tehran “depended on them." EFE-EPA