An election campaign billboard of the Likud party reading 'Netanyahu is a different league' shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US President Donald Trump (L) shake hands at the entrance to Jerusalem, Israel, 03 February 2019 (reissued 21 March 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli soldiers stand guard at the Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights, the only border crossing between Israeli and Syria, 27 September 2018 (reissued 21 March 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

A view of the security fence of the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights, 03 August 2018 (reissued 21 March 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington is disposed to accept Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, a part of Syria that has been under Israeli military occupation since the Six-Day War in 1967.

"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!," Trump wrote on Twitter.