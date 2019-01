A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un delivering a televised New Year's address in Pyongyang, North Korea, 01 January 2019. EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he received a "great" letter from Kim Jong Un and that he is ready to hold a second meeting with the North Korean leader.

During a meeting with his Cabinet, on the 12th day of the partial government shutdown, Trump said that he and Kim have "really established a very good relationship" but that he is "not in any rush" to hold a second summit.