President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to criticize the Turkish government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the Pentagon blocked the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara after the Turks purchased Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Moscow, blaming Ankara's move on his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Trump told reporters before a White House cabinet meeting that Erdogan wanted to buy the US Patriot missile system, but the Obama administration would not sell it to him, and thus Ankara turned to Russia to supply the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.