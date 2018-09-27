President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to rule out withdrawing his support for his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh depending on what one of the women accusing the judge of sexual abuse says in her Senate testimony later this week.

At a rare solo press conference after his participation in the United Nations General Assembly, Trump responded to a question about whether there is any possibility he might withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination after the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, at which Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to give her account of what she claims was a rape attempt by Kavanaugh in the early 1980s, when they were both teenagers.