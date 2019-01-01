President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the proposal by Democratic congressional leaders to fully reopen the government, which has been partially shut down since Dec. 22, because it does not include the funds he considers necessary to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

"The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security - and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border!" said Trump on his official Twitter account.