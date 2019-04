US President Donald Trump shows members of the National Rifle Association his signature on a message to the Senate announcing Washington's disavowal of the 2013 UN Arms Trade Treaty. The president signed the document during a speech to the NRA annual convention in Indianapolis on Friday, April 26. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

US President Donald Trump (C) poses for a photo with the executive director of the National Rifle Association, Chris Cox (L) and NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre during the organization's annual convention in Indianapolis on Friday, April 26. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

US President Donald Trump addresses the annual convention of the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis on Friday, April 26. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will disavow its adherence to the 2013 UN Arms Trade Treaty.

"The United Nations will soon receive a formal notice that America is rejecting this treaty," Trump told members of the National Rifle Association at the organization's annual convention in Indianapolis.