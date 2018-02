US President Donald Trump, seen in this photo of Feb. 1, 2018, criticized Democrats Monday for pushing public healthcare with universal coverage paid for with large tax increases, while noting that in the UK people are protesting because the healthcare system is going broke and doesn't work. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump criticized Democrats Monday for pushing public healthcare with universal coverage paid for with large tax increases, while noting that in the UK people are protesting because the healthcare system is going broke and doesn't work.

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," Trump said on his Twitter account.