US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the signing ceremony for the 'Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act', in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a signing ceremony for the 'Save Our Seas Act of 2018', in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump has not shown signs of being willing to sanction Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying on Thursday that it "would not be acceptable" to suspend arms sales to the kingdom.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that there would soon be answers regarding what happened to Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to pick up documents he needed to get married.