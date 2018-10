Hundreds of Honduran migrants wait to cross the bridge from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, to Mexico on Oct. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/ESTEBAN BIBA

Honduran migrants take a rest at the Hidalgo park in Tapachula, after having walked for 8 hours from Ciudad Hidalgo on 21 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

Hundreds of migrants remained at the Rodolfo Robles bridge crossing point over the Suchiate River on the Guatemalan border on Sunday, waiting to cross into Mexico to continue their journey to try and reach the US.

On Friday a large group tried to enter Mexico by breaking down the gate at the frontier, and a number of the unarmed Mexican police stationed at the site were injured when the hundreds of migrants stormed the gate and pushed into Mexican territory.