US President Donald Trump speaks with the media on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, before boarding the presidential aircraft Air Force One for a flight to Europe to attend a NATO summit, visit the UK and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, speaks with the media on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, before boarding the presidential aircraft Air Force One for a flight to Europe to attend a NATO summit, visit the UK and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, speaks with the media on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, before boarding the presidential aircraft Air Force One for a flight to Europe to attend a NATO summit, visit the UK and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump told European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday that the United States has many allies, in response to the European leader's statement that the North American country ought to appreciate the allies it has because it doesn't have many.

"We do have a lot of allies but we cannot be taken advantage of," Trump retorted. "We're being taken advantage of by the European Union."