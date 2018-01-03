A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on 30 November 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) giving an order to test-fire the newly developed inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 from an undisclosed location in North Korea, 29 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A military aid carries the so-called 'Nuclear Football' aboard the 'Marine One' helicopter in which US President Donald J. Trump was waiting to depart the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 03 February 2017. The 'Nuclear Football' is a briefcase carrying technical equipment and documents with the launch codes for US nuclear weapons. US Presidents are always accompanied by a military assistant carrying the briefcase. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A combo of file pictures shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 January 2016, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 19 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA/JUSTIN LANE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The President of the United States on Tuesday responded on Twitter to the North Korean leader's claim of having a nuclear button on his desk, that he too has a nuclear button which is much bigger and more powerful.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his." Donald Trump wrote on his personal Twitter account.