The President of the United States on Tuesday responded on Twitter to the North Korean leader's claim of having a nuclear button on his desk, that he too has a nuclear button which is much bigger and more powerful.
"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his." Donald Trump wrote on his personal Twitter account.