British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during the joint press conference with French president Macron (unseen) prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

US President Donald J. Trump walks towards members of media as he departs the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FIULE/CLEMENS BILAN

The president of the United States will arrive at his second G7 Summit this weekend in Biarritz, France, with the new prime minister of the United Kingdom as a possible ally and an agenda focused on Washington's recent spats with Iran and China.

After making his debut in 2018 at the summit of the world's seven largest economies, a gathering that ended with the US leader's refusal to sign the final declaration amid tensions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump will once again meet with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK.