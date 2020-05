US President Donald J. Trump reveals that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis against COVID-19 as he participates in a roundtable with Restaurant Executives and Industry Leaders in the State Dining Room, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 18 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump reveals that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis against COVID-19 as he participates in a roundtable with Restaurant Executives and Industry Leaders in the State Dining Room, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 18 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump reveals that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis against COVID-19 as he participates in a roundtable with Restaurant Executives and Industry Leaders in the State Dining Room, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 18 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

The president of the United States revealed on Monday that he has been taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine for “a couple of weeks,” because he has heard "a lot of good stories" about its effects against COVID-19.

The revelation comes despite official health warnings against the drug being used for the novel coronavirus. EFE-EPA