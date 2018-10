US President Donald J. Trump addresses supporters at a Make America Great Again rally at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, USA, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRANDON DILL

US President Donald J. Trump addresses supporters at a Make America Great Again rally at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, USA, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRANDON DILL

The president of the United States on Tuesday ridiculed the testimony of Christine Ford, the woman who has made sexual assault charges against Brett Kavanaugh, the president's Supreme Court nominee.

At a rally in Southaven, Mississippi, Donald Trump cast doubts on the version of events presented by Ford under oath during testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, in which she described in detail the alleged sexual assault committed by Kavanaugh.