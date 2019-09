Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell speaks during a Council on Foreign Relations event on June 25, 2019, in New York, New York. EPA-EFE FILE/Justin Lane

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Federal Reserve policy makers on Wednesday, calling them "Boneheads" and urging that they cut interest rates and even consider taking short-term rates to zero or negative.

"The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term," Trump said in a Twitter post.