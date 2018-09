US President Donald Trump (L) speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday railed against Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying he did not "have an attorney general," though he avoided mentioning if he planned on firing him.

"I don't have an attorney general. It's very sad," Trump said in an interview at the White House with The Hill.