President Donald Trump said Monday he will take charge of writing the real book about his government in response to the new publication about the White House by respected journalist Bob Woodward, who has been very critical of the current head of state.

"The Woodward book is a Joke. Just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources," Trump said on Twitter