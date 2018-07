US President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday rescinded 24 policy documents of his predecessor that were designed to promote a greater presence of Hispanics and African-Americans in American colleges and universities. EPA-EFE/File

Those documents recommended that schools and colleges take race into consideration during the admissions process, a practice known as affirmative action.