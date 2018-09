President Donald Trump delivers an address before the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Iranian President Hassan Rohani speaks before a United Nations gathering on peace in New York on Sept. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rohani, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, although he said he is sure that the Iranian leader must be "an absolutely lovely man."

"Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rohani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!" Trump tweeted early on Tuesday morning.