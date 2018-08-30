US President Donald J. Trump (R) attends a meeting on a grant for a support program for drug-free communities, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 August 2018. During the meeting Trump discussed trade with Mexico and Canada in addition to international security issues with North Korea. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The President of the United States said Wednesday that there is no reason to resume joint military exercises with South Korea for the time being, and insisted that China is not helping to ease tensions with Pyongyang.

"The President believes that his relationship with Kim Jong Un is a very good and warm one, and there is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint US-South Korea war games." Donald Trump said in a series of four tweets he called "Statement from the White House."