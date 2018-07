US President Donald Trump (C) hosts a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he did not believe that Russia was still targeting US elections, contradicting the opinion of his director of national intelligence.

Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting, Trump said that there has "never been a president as tough on Russia" as himself, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "knows that better than anybody."